Of Course These Are the Hunter Biden Emails WaPo Is Interested In

The Washington Post took a deep dive into Hunter Biden’s emails on Thursday…no, not those emails—ones dating back to 2014 between the then-vice president’s son and Tucker Carlson.

In the exchanges, Carlson and his wife reach out to Biden for help getting their son into Georgetown. The two were neighbors at the time and friends, which Carlson has openly acknowledged.

“Hunter Biden was my neighbor. Our wives were friends. I knew him well. I talked to him many times about addiction, something I know a lot about,” Carlson told the Post. “And I’ve said that. I think that Hunter Biden is an addict and that’s why his life is falling apart, and I feel bad for him. I’ve said that many times, and I mean it.”

Other emails show Biden reaching out to Carlson for help in 2015 when his name was allegedly on a leaked list of people with Ashley Madison accounts, which is a website for those looking to have an affair.

As our friends over at Twitchy noted, WaPo just couldn’t pass on the opportunity to make the Fox News host look bad.

Weeks before the election when the New York Post broke the story about Hunter Biden's laptop, The Washington Post said it couldn’t “verify the authenticity of the alleged emails.” It wasn’t until two months ago that the Post finally admitted Hunter Biden’s emails are real.

For this report, WaPo appeared to have no problem swiftly verifying them.

Two security experts who did a forensic analysis of the data at the request of The Washington Post were able to verify a portion of the emails as authentic communications. The emails cited in this report were either verified by the analysts or recently corroborated by a person familiar with the communications. (WaPo)

Carlson, for his part, appeared to mock the Post for its change of heart regarding Biden's emails.