JPMorgan Warns About 'Cruel Summer' Ahead

Not only are Americans going to face a "summer of rage," as abortion advocates have promised—many of whom have already turned violent—it's also going to be a "cruel summer," a JPMorgan analyst has warned, but for vastly different reasons.

"Typically, refiners produce more gasoline ahead of the summer road-trip season, building up inventories. But this year, since mid-April, U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen counter seasonally," wrote Natasha Kaneva, JPMorgan's head of global oil and commodities research, in a report for investors titled, "Cruel Summer."