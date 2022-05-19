De Blasio Once Again Forms Exploratory Committee. Here's What He Wants to Run For Now.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he’s considering a run for Congress.

“Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid,” the Democrat said. “Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle. I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality. Today I am forming an Exploratory Committee for the new #NY10.”

DeBlasio was referring to the newly redrawn seat representing Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

A draft plan for New York’s 10th District includes the Manhattan neighborhoods of Tribeca, Greenwich Village, the East Village and the Lower East Side, as well as Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope — where de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, own property — along with Windsor Terrace, Borough Park and part of Prospect Heights. The borders for the new districts will be finalized on Friday. The proposed district notably includes a very small percentage of black voters, who were de Blasio’s strongest supporters during his mayoralty, according to polls. The new district’s voting-age population is 8% black, 20% Asian, 37% Hispanic and 31% White. […] According to sources and reports, others who may launch a bid for the new seat include state Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan), state Assemblyman Robert Carroll (D-Park Slope), State Sen. Simcha Felder (D- Borough park), Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon (D-Boerum Hill), and Daniel Goldman — the lead counsel on House Democrats’ first impeachment of former President Donald Trump who briefly ran for state Attorney General before bowing out of the race. (NY Post)

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) currently represents the 10th district, but after it was redrawn, said he’d take on his colleague, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, in the 12th district.

Social media responses were overwhelmingly negative, with many users reminding him about how he fared during his failed presidential run.

De Blasio also considered a run for governor but decided against it in January.