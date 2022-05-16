Abortion

Abortion Advocates Officially Start 'Summer of Rage'

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 16, 2022 9:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Thousands of abortion supporters turned out across the United States on Saturday to defend Roe v. Wade following the leak of the draft opinion showing the Supreme Court voting to overturn the 1973 ruling. According to organizers, the 400 “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstrations kicked off what they vowed would be a “summer of rage” if the Supreme Court overturns the abortion ruling, which would turn the issue back to states to decide.

The protests were organized by a number of groups, including Women's March, Planned Parenthood, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, and more. 

“For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage. Until our government starts working for us and codifies our right to an abortion, we will be UNGOVERNABLE,” tweeted Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women's March. “This is a fight for [abortion] rights. And it’s a fight we’ll win.”

Conservatives questioned the strategy of promoting "rage."

Most Popular