Cotton Demands DOJ Enforce Federal Law, Explains What Republicans Could Do to Him If He Won't

May 12, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) demanded to know why federal law against demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court justices is not being enforced. 

Cotton pointed to the protests outside of Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett, Kavanaugh, Alito, and Roberts’ homes, calling it “a blatant and obvious violation of 18 USC § 1507.”

Not only was there no federal law enforcement present at the protests, despite them being publicized ahead of time, there were also no arrests made. 

Worse, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki encouraged the demonstrations to continue, Cotton pointed out, when she stated the Biden administration “certainly continue[s] to encourage [protests] outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.” 

“Without an adequate explanation, one can only assume that you have weaponized federal law enforcement against your party’s political opponents,” Cotton wrote. 

He then recalled the time he told Garland to “resign in disgrace,” and said if he doesn’t enforce the law equally, “perhaps the next Congress should take matters into its own hands with impeachment proceedings.” 

Other GOP lawmakers made similar inquiries. 

