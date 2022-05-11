Shocking Number of House Republicans Vote for Massive 'America Last' Spending Package

The House overwhelmingly supported sending $40 billion in aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, 368-57, prompting a harsh reaction from critics given the multiple crises that are going unaddressed at home.

Particularly, conservatives took issue with the 149 Republicans who joined every single Democrat in passing the bill while inflation continues to soar, the border crisis is ongoing, and our nation’s most vulnerable population—infants—can’t get the food they need.

No Democrats and only 57 Republicans voted against a spending package to send $40 billion -- $40 BILLION -- to Ukraine. More than even the massive amount Biden requested. https://t.co/dSi7ZnFHhY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 11, 2022

We have unlimited money for bombs and abortions but we can't even prevent incursions or feed our own babies. What happened to our great country? — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) May 11, 2022

149 out of 211 House Republicans voted to send $40 Billion to Ukraine



70% of elected the House GOP



The party of America First fiscal responsibility! — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) May 11, 2022

40 billion for Ukraine is a turning point in America. No more pretenses. The people in charge are criminals. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2022

70% of elected House Republicans in Washington DC voted to send $40,000,000,000 to Ukraine in the middle of record inflation, a border invasion, and a baby formula shortage in America. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 11, 2022

Amazing Speech: @RepMTG Blasts America Last Ukraine Spending Bill



“Stop funding regime change & money laundering scams!”



“The American ppl do not support paying for constant U.S. involvement in foreign affairs while our own gov fails our own country!”pic.twitter.com/IvDXJa2WEC — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) May 10, 2022

$40 Billion to protect Ukraine's border? Congress won't even give $5 Billion to secure our own border.



Moms across America can't find baby formula on the shelves right now. When are we going to start putting Americans first? https://t.co/r98YKpyKIB — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 11, 2022

Congress is jamming through ANOTHER massive spending bill that its members haven't had time to read.



More from Rep Roy: pic.twitter.com/WNFEXzAU02 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 10, 2022

Full List Of Every Member Of Congress Who Voted Yes pic.twitter.com/dgGPX4mAsn — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) May 11, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the passage of the massive aid package.

"Building on robust support already secured by Congress, this package will help Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," she said. "As Putin desperately accelerates his brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence. This urgent package includes military aid, support for the Ukrainian economy, and humanitarian assistance for food security to address the worldwide hunger crisis stemming from Putin’s invasion.

"With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won," she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to “move swiftly” on the package in the Senate.