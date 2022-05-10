New Data Show the Astounding Number of Children Who Have Already Had Covid

New research looking at Covid-19 antibodies in blood samples of young children calls into question the push to vaccinate this age group.

The data comes after an intense campaign to vaccinate kids, reaching out to some of the youngest eligible children on places like "Sesame Street," Nickelodeon, and more.

Children under 5 are not yet eligible, but Pfizer and Moderna hope to submit data for this age group by early next month. According to a new analysis, however, nearly two in three kids between the ages of 1 and 4 have already been infected, with much of it attributed to the recent Omicron wave.