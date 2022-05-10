Racism

Biden's New Press Secretary Had Some Interesting Things to Say About Fox News

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 10, 2022 9:15 AM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Matt detailed on Tuesday, critics are digging up plenty of dirt on White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre. In addition to declaring “Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,” and that 2016 was stolen as well, she also has a history of slapping the racist label on groups of people. In 2019, she thought Democrats should skip a meeting with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, believing it was "severely racist." Then, in 2020, the Democrat shared a clip of her appearance on "AM Joy," stating that Fox News is "racist."

Here's what she said on the panel:

"[Fox News] was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during the coronavirus, Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus. So there is nothing new here. I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give the misinformation," she said. 

"The danger is, so yes, you have Asian Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger. And, you have their own viewers who can now, the ones who are 60 and older who are watching, this is a health crisis that we’re in, this is a global pandemic, as the WHO have said, and they’re putting their lives in dangers."

At the time of writing, Jean-Pierre hasn't deleted any of her controversial tweets. 

As Guy stated, all this coming from the administration that promised to unite the country. 

