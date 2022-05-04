Democrats Are Actually Running on Taking Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Rather than calling for energy independence, Democrats are doubling down on releasing more gas from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is meant for emergencies.

Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), who is up for re-election, actually touts that “strategy” to help lower gas prices in a new campaign ad.

“Gas prices. We know the story. And while all of us are paying the price, one senator is fighting to lower your costs,” the 30-second ad begins.

Hassan, in addition to calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the rest of the year, is “pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves.”

“That’s how we lower costs and get through these times,” she adds.

Last month, President Biden authorized releasing approximately 1 million barrels per day over the next six months.

Whoever donated to @SenatorHassan your $ went to some truly abysmal political consultants. Instead of demanding Biden reopen US energy, Hassan shills for Biden’s egregious plan to drain our emergency stockpiles—keeping gas expensive while making us weak, dependent and vulnerable. https://t.co/ItRu0QhKgE — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 2, 2022

Whenever President Biden comes to New Hampshire, she's there for the photo-op. We need real, American First energy solutions to combat our current problems - not gimmicks from someone who did nothing while Keystone was shut down — Senator Chuck Morse (@Morse4Senate) May 2, 2022

Election-year @Maggie_Hassan finally admits the Democrat energy policy she supported is a disaster!



What will she flip-flop on next?



??Call for reopening Keystone XL?

??Call to reopen federal lands for drilling?

??Stop voting the way Biden-Schumer tell her?#NHPolitics #NHSen https://t.co/SH4zeYRF11 — Kevin Smith for US Senate (@TeamSmithforNH) May 2, 2022

As Republicans previously pointed out, the Reserve is at its lowest point in decades now.