'Hoosiers Are in Good Hands': RNC Praises Indiana Primary Wins

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday praised the GOP primary victories in Indiana, highlighting the closely watched races for the 1st Congressional District, which Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green won, and the 9th Congressional District seat, which former state Sen. Erin Houchin won. A number of other Republicans ran unopposed, including Senator Todd Young.

“Hoosiers are in good hands as Senator Todd Young, Jennifer Ruth Green, Erin Houchin and the rest of the Indiana Republican Congressional Delegation’s wins tonight pave the way for Republican victories in November,” the RNC said in a statement. “Tired of historic inflation, Biden’s gas hike, and the crisis at our southern border, voters across Indiana are ready to retire Democrats and restore Republican control in the House and Senate. The RNC will continue to work with the Indiana Republican Party to keep Indiana red come November.”

In a statement, Green said she was "blessed" to have served the U.S. in uniform for more than two decades and looks "forward to earning the opportunity to represent Hoosiers and continue my service in Congress." She is in a tough battle come November, however, as a Republican hasn't won the seat since 1928, according to Fox News.

Houchin, for her part, beat nine other candidates and will likely win the general election.

"You know, we had a really strong grassroots campaign, but also our message, I think it resonated," Houchin said Tuesday night after her victory speech. "I said all along, voters want somebody who you don't have to take their word for it. You look at my record, and when they do, I felt confident they'd make the choice that we were the ones to fight for them."