Pelosi, Schumer Accuse Conservative Justices of Lying in Scathing Reaction to SCOTUS Leak

Posted: May 03, 2022 6:30 AM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement late Monday reacting to news that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of the first draft of the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans,” the Democratic leaders wrote.

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” they continue.

“Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century.

“The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump,” Schumer and Pelosi add. “Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.”

Democratic governors were equally “horrified” by the news.

"I am horrified by the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion leaked this evening that would overturn the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade," Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court's final opinion when it comes to abortion rights."

She said New York will always welcome those who seek abortions.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) called it a "dark day in America" and assured New Jerseyans their access to abortion remains the same.

California responded by looking to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state "remains a refuge." 

