Book Given to DC Elementary School Kids Asks, 'Who In Your Family Has Racist Beliefs?'

The presentation, "Anti-Racism Fight Club," was given by speaker Doyin Richards to children in Pre-K through 3rd grade. They were also given a "fist book to help continue the dialogue at school and home," Janney Elementary School Principal Danielle Singh said of the presentation in a letter.

Richards’ "Anti-Racism Fight Club Fistbook for Kids" explains that "white people are a part of a society that benefits them in almost every instance," and that "it’s as if white people walk around with an invisible force field because they hold all of the power in America."

"If you are a white person, white privilege is something you were born with and it simply means that your life is not more difficult due to the color of your skin," the "Fistbook for Kids" explains. "Put differently, it’s not your fault for having white privilege, but it is your fault if you choose to ignore it." […]

Under a section titled, "How to deal with racism from loved ones," the book teaches children that "just because someone is older than you doesn’t mean that they’re right all of the time."

"If someone doesn’t believe that people should be treated equally based on the color of their skin, then they are the problem. Parents need to stop making excuses for that behavior if they truly believe in anti-racism," the book says. "Who in your family has racist beliefs? Do you think you can change their ways? What is your strategy for dealing with them?" (Fox News)