Musk Gets Tempting Offer to Move Twitter Headquarters

Posted: Apr 29, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

A Texas rancher has offered billionaire Elon Musk free land to build a new headquarters for Twitter, his latest acquisition. 

Jim Schwertner, CEO and President of Capitol Land & Livestock, made the offer on the social media platform Tuesday, telling Musk if he moved the company to Schwertner, Texas, he’d give him 100 acres for free.

The main goal is to help his community, Schwertner said, adding that he’s “very serious about the offer.” 

The area offers affordable housing options, unlike in California, where Twitter is currently based. 

“Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner tweeted on Tuesday.

Schwertner told KXAN that he wants the property to host the new headquarters of Twitter, which is currently based in San Francisco.

According to the station, Schwertner owns more than 20,000 acres of land that spans Bell and Williamson counties.

“We think this is a place to have new technology,” he said, per KXAN. “This has always been a rural area for agriculture, but it’s changing fast. And so we thought, why not let Elon Musk be the catalyst to make it happen?”

Schwertner, who admits to being a big fan of the South Africa-born Musk, believes Twitter setting up shop deep in the heart of Texas would be a win-win situation.

“We have a lot of land, this area is really growing, we have affordable housing, and I thought it’d be an excellent opportunity for him and for us,” the rancher told KXAN. (Austin Journal)

If Musk were to take Schwertner up on the offer, Twitter would join two of the entrepreneur’s other companies in the Lone Star State: Tesla and The Boring Company. 

