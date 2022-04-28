Twitter

Here's What Twitter Buyout Agreement Prevents Musk From Doing on Platform

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Here's What Twitter Buyout Agreement Prevents Musk From Doing on Platform

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In his nearly $44 billion buyout agreement with Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is barred from criticizing the company on the platform, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Equity Investor shall be permitted to issue Tweets about the Merger or the transactions contemplated hereby so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives,” Twitter said in its filing

Given the clause, all eyes are on Musk’s recent tweets, in which he responded to commentary about Twitter’s lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, allegedly crying over the deal with Musk. 

“Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk Takeover,” tweeted Saagar Enjeti, co-host of Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar.  

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” commented Musk. 

He also posted a meme mocking Gadde on Wednesday and appeared to criticize Twitter for getting beaten by former President Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, on the Apple Store. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Defined by Their Disgust': What Democratic Focus Groups Are Saying About Biden, Inflation, and More
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Just Made a Comment About Parental Rights That's Even Worse Than McAuliffe's
Leah Barkoukis
Pro-Abortion Senators Tank Marco Rubio's Joint Resolution to Overturn Biden's Rule on Title X Family Planning
Rebecca Downs
Johns Hopkins' Dr. Makary's Observation Of Doctors and Masks Is 'Most Compelling' Thing Tucker Heard Today
Scott Morefield
Parents Groups Host Event to Highlight Importance of Voting in VA District Plagued By School Board Concerns
Rebecca Downs

LATEST: NY Court Sides With Republicans in Massive Blow to Dems' Gerrymander
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular