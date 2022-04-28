Here's What Twitter Buyout Agreement Prevents Musk From Doing on Platform

In his nearly $44 billion buyout agreement with Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is barred from criticizing the company on the platform, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Equity Investor shall be permitted to issue Tweets about the Merger or the transactions contemplated hereby so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or any of its Representatives,” Twitter said in its filing.

Given the clause, all eyes are on Musk’s recent tweets, in which he responded to commentary about Twitter’s lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, allegedly crying over the deal with Musk.

“Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk Takeover,” tweeted Saagar Enjeti, co-host of Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” commented Musk.

He also posted a meme mocking Gadde on Wednesday and appeared to criticize Twitter for getting beaten by former President Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, on the Apple Store.