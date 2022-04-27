A Credit Card for Conservatives Is Finally Here

Conservatives appear to be getting more alternatives to woke corporations by the day. The newest option is Coign, a Visa credit card that is “built by conservatives for conservatives.”

The card, which launched Tuesday, was “created to advance conservative values and embrace the American spirit,” according to the company’s website.

“Unlike other leading credit cards that give millions to the Left each year, Coign is helping Conservatives to align their dollars with their values,” the statement continues. “We’re proud to invest in Conservative causes. Coign is the only Conservative credit card that allows you to pay with a purpose while you earn rewards.”

According to Coign, users get “all the credit card standard perks and benefits” they’ve grown accustom to with other cards, such as cash-back rewards, Visa network coverage, fraud protection, and more. A portion of every transaction is also donated to support conservative charities. The first round of charity partners has yet to be announced, however.

“Too many corporations are investing their customers’ money in political and social priorities that align with their executives, the media, and the Left’s agenda,” said Rob Collins, Coign founder and former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "For the first time, the Coign card will allow conservatives to ‘Spend Right’ no matter where they shop.”