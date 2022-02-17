Canada

Nearly Half of All Donations to Freedom Convoy Came From Americans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nearly Half of All Donations to Freedom Convoy Came From Americans

Source: AP Photo/Mike Householder

The co-founder of Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo revealed the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates in their country have received significant support from abroad.

Nearly half of all donations to the “Freedom Convoy” came from small-dollar U.S. donations of $100 or less, co-founder and CFO Jacob Wells told Fox Business.

The confirmation comes after the donor list was hacked, and while no credit card information was released, a list of 93,000 donors was published online.

Wells couldn’t confirm the validity of the list, according to Fox Business, but noted “a pretty even split between donations coming from Canada and donations coming from the U.S.” 

As Matt reported, U.S. and Canadian “journalists” are contacting donors on the list to ask why they supported the demonstration. Again, many of these donors gave very small amounts of money. There is no story there other than to harass and intimidate everyday folks who support a cause these "journalists" likely disagree with. The tactic is so appalling even progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar called them out. 

"I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better," she tweeted. 

Recommended
Hillary Clinton's Greatest Masterpiece
Victor Davis Hanson

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Data Scientist: It's Underappreciated How Unpopular Liberal Positions Are...Even Among Liberals
Matt Vespa
Hillary's Campaign Lawyer Attempts to Get Out of Durham Prosecution
Katie Pavlich

Hell Freezes Over: Ilhan Omar Defended Donors to Canada's Freedom Convoy After Names Revealed in Reported Hack
Matt Vespa
Clowns: Some Lefties Try to Blame Left-wing, Anti-Gun Activist's Shooting on...Republicans
VIP
Guy Benson

The Washington Post Prints Disgusting Racist Smear of Clarence Thomas
Spencer Brown
Schumer Shenanigans Send Government Barreling Toward Friday Night Shutdown
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular