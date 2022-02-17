Nearly Half of All Donations to Freedom Convoy Came From Americans

The co-founder of Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo revealed the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates in their country have received significant support from abroad.

Nearly half of all donations to the “Freedom Convoy” came from small-dollar U.S. donations of $100 or less, co-founder and CFO Jacob Wells told Fox Business.

The confirmation comes after the donor list was hacked, and while no credit card information was released, a list of 93,000 donors was published online.

Wells couldn’t confirm the validity of the list, according to Fox Business, but noted “a pretty even split between donations coming from Canada and donations coming from the U.S.”

As Matt reported, U.S. and Canadian “journalists” are contacting donors on the list to ask why they supported the demonstration. Again, many of these donors gave very small amounts of money. There is no story there other than to harass and intimidate everyday folks who support a cause these "journalists" likely disagree with. The tactic is so appalling even progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar called them out.

"I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better," she tweeted.