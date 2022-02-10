Adele Enrages Ultra Progressives Over the Most Innocuous Comment

Grammy award-winning singer Adele irked the trans community for remarks she made on Tuesday during the Brit Awards.

Nothing the singer said while accepting the award for Artist of the Year was controversial, but that didn't stop critics from calling her a TERF, a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

"I understand why they changed the name of this award [from best female/male artist], but I really love being a woman, I really love being a female artist," Adele proclaimed. "I'm really proud of us, I really, really am."