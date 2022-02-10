Women
Adele Enrages Ultra Progressives Over the Most Innocuous Comment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 10, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Grammy award-winning singer Adele irked the trans community for remarks she made on Tuesday during the Brit Awards.

Nothing the singer said while accepting the award for Artist of the Year was controversial, but that didn't stop critics from calling her a TERF, a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

"I understand why they changed the name of this award [from best female/male artist], but I really love being a woman, I really love being a female artist," Adele proclaimed. "I'm really proud of us, I really, really am."

While the audience erupted in cheers, the knives came out on social media, according to Page Six.

“Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF,” a “staunch feminist” performer named Jacob told his thousands of Twitter followers.

“Who’d have thought Adele was a transphobe and would use her platform to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers,” another long-time Twitter user posted.

Others complained that they had “lost a lot of respect for Adele” and would no longer “spend a cent on her music,” the Times of London noted.

Users begged her not to apologize, while others said the outrage will wake people up.

Some pointed out that the word "woman" is now hate speech.

Most Popular