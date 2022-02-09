defund the police

Progressive Democrat Clings to Toxic Slogan Ahead of Midterms...and Her Party Isn't Happy About It

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Progressive Democrat Clings to Toxic Slogan Ahead of Midterms...and Her Party Isn't Happy About It

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Progressive Democrat Cori Bush refuses to stop using the phrase “defund the police” ahead of the midterm elections, despite pleas from some of her colleagues to drop it, according to Axios.

"I always tell [fellow Democrats], 'If you all had fixed this before I got here, I wouldn’t have to say these things,'" the Missouri lawmaker told reporters.

Many blamed the phrase’s use ahead of the 2020 elections for Democratic losses and close calls. 

Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger, for example, said the phrase nearly cost her the race because of an attack ad using it. 

Bush insists, however, that “’defund the police’ is not the problem.”  She also noted that her party must do a better job explaining what their goals are when they say "defund the police"—namely to shift some resources to preemptive social services.

If there are major Democratic losses in the midterms, Bush claimed it will be more a result of her party’s failure to pass key pieces of legislation. 

"We dangled the carrot in front of people’s faces and said we can get it done and that Democrats deliver, when we haven’t totally delivered,” she added. “If [Republicans] take the majority, it’s just done as far as trying to get the legislation across.”

But her Democratic colleagues aren't the only ones asking her to drop the phrase. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As Biden Tries to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal, Ted Cruz Says 'Not So Fast'
Spencer Brown
Mark McCloskey Says He May Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court After Latest Development Over 2020 Incident
Leah Barkoukis

Neil Young's Latest Stunt Against Spotify Shows That Joe Rogan May Be Too Big to Fail
Matt Vespa
Stacey Abrams Still Attempting to Do Damage Control After Caught Maskless at Elementary School
Landon Mion
Sen. Cotton Demands AG Garland Answer for Lenient Sentence of BLM Rioter
Landon Mion
There's a Simple Reason Why Biden Officials Are Revising the COVID Hospitalization Numbers
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular