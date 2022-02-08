Canada

Ottawa Police 'Turn Up the Heat' on Freedom Convoy

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Police in Ottawa are beginning to crack down on those protesting the government’s vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 measures in Canada’s capital city.

“We are turning up the heat in every way we possibly can,” Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters Monday. “We are asking for a major push of resources to come in the next 72 hours.”

On Sunday, police seized fuel after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency. And on Monday, a court granted an interim injunction stopping protesters from honking their horns downtown.

Police also issued a warning that "anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in the red zone could be subject to arrest and charges."

While the Freedom Convoy is diminishing from a high of 3,000 trucks and between 10,000-15,000 protesters last weekend, there are still 1,000 trucks and about 5,000 protesters left in the city, according to a police count.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the protest to end.

Most Popular