Ottawa Police 'Turn Up the Heat' on Freedom Convoy

Police in Ottawa are beginning to crack down on those protesting the government’s vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 measures in Canada’s capital city.

“We are turning up the heat in every way we possibly can,” Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters Monday. “We are asking for a major push of resources to come in the next 72 hours.”

On Sunday, police seized fuel after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency. And on Monday, a court granted an interim injunction stopping protesters from honking their horns downtown.

Police also issued a warning that "anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in the red zone could be subject to arrest and charges."

The police have STOLEN legally purchased fuel from Freedom Convoy truckers to remove heat sources. Temperatures drop below zero in Ottawa.



This could literally result in someone freezing to death.



It's not about your health and it never was. https://t.co/rFLzMlWwdu — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) February 7, 2022

While the Freedom Convoy is diminishing from a high of 3,000 trucks and between 10,000-15,000 protesters last weekend, there are still 1,000 trucks and about 5,000 protesters left in the city, according to a police count.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the protest to end.

NOW - Canada's PM Trudeau: "Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop." pic.twitter.com/N5FQllLdjp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 8, 2022