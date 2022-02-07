Endorsement

Manchin Endorses Republican Senator for Reelection

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Manchin Endorses Republican Senator for Reelection

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, officially endorsed Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her reelection race on Sunday.

“I'm endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski,” Manchin said during a joint-interview with Murkowski on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them,” he added.

CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out that this isn’t the first time the Democrat has crossed party lines to support a GOP colleague in an election. 

“If these are good people I have worked with, we have accomplished a lot, why in the world wouldn't I want to work with them and continue to work with them? It doesn't matter whether I'm a Democrat and they're Republican, or vice versa. They have been my dear friends, and we get a lot accomplished. And we — I think the country has fared better with us working together than not,” Manchin said. 

He called it “hypocritical” to be against a colleague during an election cycle just because “they have an R or a D by their name.”

The Republican senator, who is being challenged by former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka, said she too will endorse the West Virginia Democrat if he runs for reelection in 2024.

Recommended
Why The Left Hates Joe Rogan
Scott Morefield

Later, while replaying the clip of Manchin endorsing Murkowski, CNN mistakenly referred to the Democrat as a Republican in the chyron.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Honk! Honk! Canadian PM Won't Send the Army to Remove Anti-Mandate Truckers for a Simple Reason
Matt Vespa
Ottawa Mayor, Former Ambassador Call on U.S. to Stop Trying to Help Canadian Truckers
Rebecca Downs
Here's What Spotify's CEO Told Employees After the Latest Rogan Controversy
Leah Barkoukis
House Passage of COMPETES Act Emboldens Congressional Candidates for Midterm Elections
Rebecca Downs
Ted Cruz Calls for Investigation into GoFundMe for Ending Fundraiser for Canadian Truckers
Rebecca Downs
What Happened to One Woman in the 'Metaverse' Proves Humanity Isn't Ready For It...At All
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular