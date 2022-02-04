RNC Resolutions Committee Unanimously Votes to Censure Cheney, Kinzinger. Here's How They Responded.

The Republican National Committee’s resolutions committee voted unanimously Thursday for a resolution censuring Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

A full vote from the RNC to rebuke the two lawmakers over their participation in the Jan. 6 committee will likely take place at a winter meeting on Friday.

Cheney blasted the “leaders of the Republican Party” in a statement.

"The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," Cheney said in a statement. "I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what."

Kinzinger told Fox News that he has “no regrets.”

"I have no regrets about my decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution," he said. "I will continue to focus my efforts on standing for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to where we find ourselves today."

Harmeet Dhillon, one of the resolution’s sponsors and a national committeeperson from California, said the measure is not about being against the 45th president.

“This is not about them being anti-Trump,” Dhillon said. “There are plenty of other people in the party who are anti-Trump whose names don’t appear in the resolution. These two took specific action to defy party leadership.”