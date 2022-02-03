Biden Announces US Raid Kills Top ISIS Leader

President Biden announced Thursday a successful U.S. Special Operations raid in northwestern Syria killed the Islamic State’s top leader.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” the commander in chief said in a statement. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation."

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

According to the White Helmets, 13 people were killed in the raid, including six children and four women.

The Syria Civil Defense (The White Helmets) received reports about an airborne raid after midnight on Thursday. Later it was discovered that the airborne raid was carried out by U.S. special forces in Atma area in the Idlib countryside near the Syrian-Turkish border. SCD teams made their way towards the scene but were unable to enter initially as a result of the clashes and bombing that followed the airborne operation. The clashes concluded at 3:07 in the morning when helicopters exited the scene. Our teams managed to enter the building at 3:15 a.m. The building has two storeys and a basement. The upper storey was partially destroyed. Our teams rushed an injured child to the hospital. The child's entire family was killed in the operation. The teams also rushed another person to the hospital who was injured in the clashes when he approached the scene to witness what was happening. The SCD teams recovered the bodies of at least 13 persons, including 6 children and 4 women, who were killed in the clashes and bombing that followed the airborne operation. The teams delivered 2 bodies to the Forensic Division in the city of Idlib. (White Helmets)

At least 13 people, including 6 children and 4 women, were killed in bombings and clashes that followed an airborne operation by American forces just after midnight. The airborne operation targeted a house in #Atma town on the Syrian-Turkish border in rural north #Idlib. pic.twitter.com/7FW3TF7aOS — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022

Footage shows the location of the air landing operation of the American forces after midnight in #Atma town, north of rural #Idlib. Our team continues the search operations and secures the area to protect the civilians.#WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/kbYvGlewib — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022



Biden said he will deliver remarks about the raid to the American people this morning.