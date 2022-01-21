DeSantis Gives Update on Wife's Health After Cancer Treatments

Back in October, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared the sad news that his wife, Casey DeSantis, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

As the mother of three young children and the "centerpiece" of the DeSantis family, the governor said the first lady would "never give up … as she faces the most difficult test of her life."

Now, a little more than three months later, the governor has given an update about her health.

During a press conference in Hardee County, Florida, on Thursday, the Republican said the first lady underwent her final chemotherapy treatment and is "doing well."

"Finally, just wanted to let everybody know that the first lady, yesterday, we completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do," DeSantis said. "It's not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she's fought really hard. We think she's responded very well. I mean, we've still got more stuff to do, but that's a big milestone because it's nasty stuff when they're doing that."

He continued: "She got through that, she ran that gauntlet, she's doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months. So thanks everyone, and God bless."

Casey DeSantis said she felt "grateful, very humbled and blessed."