Leftists Lose It After Sinema Shakes Hands With GOP Senators

Leftists are losing their minds over a viral video of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) shaking hands with a few Republican senators after she and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) helped kill their party’s attempt to nuke the filibuster.

Manchin and Sinema joined every GOP senator in voting against a rule change that would’ve paved the way for Democrats to pass their radical “voting rights” legislation, which in reality would’ve been a federal takeover of elections.

Progressive men are very feminist and support strong women, except for when they advocate for violence against women who step out of line, like Kyrsten Sinema. https://t.co/yEcMnP8iKD — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 20, 2022

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are horrible people. They have sold out their people and for what??? Oh yeah…..lots of money. They are now on the Republican donation lists. — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) January 20, 2022

If you need help finding Sinema, she’s the one in the Republican Red suit. https://t.co/3WieXiK8W1 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 20, 2022

She made a deal with the devil.. https://t.co/gIL71R3MZ8 — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) January 20, 2022

Krysten Sinema is a white supremacist. Pass it along. https://t.co/Ori9DKukZV — G (@mistergeezy) January 20, 2022

How democracies die - with a handshake. https://t.co/IgEx50Cr9I — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 20, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden, while "disappointed," vowed to continue the fight.