Leftists Lose It After Sinema Shakes Hands With GOP Senators

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Leftists are losing their minds over a viral video of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) shaking hands with a few Republican senators after she and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) helped kill their party’s attempt to nuke the filibuster.

Manchin and Sinema joined every GOP senator in voting against a rule change that would’ve paved the way for Democrats to pass their radical “voting rights” legislation, which in reality would’ve been a federal takeover of elections. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden, while "disappointed," vowed to continue the fight. 

Most Popular