How Biden, Schumer Reacted After Suffering Defeat on 'Voting' Legislation, Filibuster Change

After the Democrats’ efforts to nuke the filibuster and pass a radical “voting rights” bill failed Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Biden both took to Twitter to comment.

The president, who’s seen one setback after another in terms of advancing his agenda, said he was “profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy.”

“I am disappointed — but I am not deterred,” he added. “We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote.”

Speaking on the Senate floor after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin voted against the rules change, Schumer said he was disappointed but not deterred.

"It will not deter Senate Democrats from continuing our fight against voter suppression, dark money, and partisan gerrymandering. With no support from Senate Republicans, many of whom deny the very existence of voter suppression, we faced an uphill battle, but because of this fight and the fact that each senator had to show where they stand, we are closer to achieving our goal," Schumer said.

"Now that every senator has gone on record, the American people have seen who's on the side of protecting voting rights, and it will only strengthen our resolve as we work to ensure our democracy does not backslide," he added.

He also took to Twitter to comment.

“Inaction is not an option on voting rights," Schumer said.

“Because Republicans blocked these bills that protect the right to vote:

“We’re going to vote on changing Senate rules for these bills

“The Senate must choose in favor of our democracy

“The Senate must stand up and defend voting rights.”