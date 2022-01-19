grocery store

Major Grocer Emails Customers Explaining Its Empty Shelves

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 10:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

A major grocer is warning customers about its inability to fully restock shelves due to supply chain issues.

In an email to shoppers, Giant Food president Ira Kress spoke about the “challenging period” they’re going through.

“As our entire region manages through yet another very challenging period caused by several recent weather events and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we have experienced significant strain on our supply chain," he said. "Please know that we remain 100% committed to serving you, and in providing you the absolute best shopping experience in the market."

As Katie reported, shelves are empty in grocery stores across the country once again despite the White House touting last month the “significant progress” the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force has made.

At the same time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declared the administration “saved Christmas" by easing supply chain bottlenecks.

"And that is because President Biden recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker to bring key stakeholders together, and focused on addressing practical problems across the global supply chain," she said. 

