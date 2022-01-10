Store Shelves Are Empty Again

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 3:00 PM
Store Shelves Are Empty Again

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A week before Christmas White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stepped to the lectern in the Brady Briefing room to declare President Joe Biden saved the holiday and that the supply chain crisis hadn't come to fruition. 

"Good news, we've saved Christmas," Psaki said on December 22, 2021. "And that is because President Biden recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker to bring key stakeholders together, and focused on addressing practical problems across the global supply chain."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also touted the "accomplishment."

But fast forward into the new year and grocery stores around the country are completely bare, proving the supply chain crisis is far from over. 

