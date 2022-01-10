Store Shelves Are Empty Again

A week before Christmas White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stepped to the lectern in the Brady Briefing room to declare President Joe Biden saved the holiday and that the supply chain crisis hadn't come to fruition.

"Good news, we've saved Christmas," Psaki said on December 22, 2021. "And that is because President Biden recognized this challenge early, acted as an honest broker to bring key stakeholders together, and focused on addressing practical problems across the global supply chain."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also touted the "accomplishment."

More work to do on getting prices down, but a quick look at newest econ data:

-- Unem claims ??at 1969 levels

-- More new jobs than any 1st yr Pres EVER ??

-- Growth, retail sales booming ??

-- Supply chains unsnarling, Christmas "saved" ??

-- Unem rolls trimmed from 20m to 2m ?? — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 23, 2021

But fast forward into the new year and grocery stores around the country are completely bare, proving the supply chain crisis is far from over.

Camden Town Sainsburys this morning.



Interesting trick to camouflage empty shelves: pull out every carton of mushrooms you have, and spread them out, 1 layer deep, along 4m of shelf. pic.twitter.com/5KxW6fq4es — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) January 5, 2022

Hardly any cat food left. Empty shelves remind me of my youth in Cuba. Never have I ever seen this in the US. pic.twitter.com/oh777YJxhi — YeiDan Hdz ???????? (@Wonderwoman3205) January 9, 2022

I have never seen bare shelves sit empty waiting to be filled for the next seasonal holiday take this long to be filled. #fjb #emptyshelves #emptyshelvesjoe pic.twitter.com/kNrMH7G8x7 — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 7, 2022

.@POTUS this is Los Altos, CA Just two days ago a cashier at a Wal-Mart in Texas said they have not been receiving sufficient supplies - shelves were empty - no pasta, etc...



thought I would let you know in case Susan Rice, VP Harris and the gang are keeping you in the dark pic.twitter.com/YiipxBn0pE — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 10, 2022