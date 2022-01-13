Iran

Iran Is Still Threatening Trump Over Soleimani Killing

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 4:00 PM
Iran Is Still Threatening Trump Over Soleimani Killing

Source: AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei posted an animated video on his website that shows a plan to assassinate former President Trump in the works.

The video was part of a contest commemorating the anniversary of the drone strike against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.

Trump is seen in the video, which was posted Wednesday, playing golf at Mar-a-Lago as a drone targets him.

The drone operator hacks into the 45th president’s phone and another man’s who is playing golf with him. The message, “Solemani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price,” then pops up.

Earlier this month Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called for Trump to be “prosecuted and killed," while Khamenei said Trump will receive "retribution in this world" for killing Soleimani. 

