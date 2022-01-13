Iran Is Still Threatening Trump Over Soleimani Killing

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei posted an animated video on his website that shows a plan to assassinate former President Trump in the works.

The video was part of a contest commemorating the anniversary of the drone strike against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.

Trump is seen in the video, which was posted Wednesday, playing golf at Mar-a-Lago as a drone targets him.

The drone operator hacks into the 45th president’s phone and another man’s who is playing golf with him. The message, “Solemani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price,” then pops up.

Towards the end, the shadow of a drone appears above Trump in an apparent reference to a poster released by Khamenei's website last year that eventually got @Khamenei_Site permanently banned. pic.twitter.com/uc4zvksKWC — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) January 13, 2022

Earlier this month Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called for Trump to be “prosecuted and killed," while Khamenei said Trump will receive "retribution in this world" for killing Soleimani.

Martyr Soleimani is an eternal reality that will live on forever. His assassins - including Trump & the like - will go down in history’s garbage bin, but of course after receiving retribution in this world for the crime they committed. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 1, 2022