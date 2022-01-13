Doctors Call on Spotify to Increase Censorship as Rogan Becomes 'Growing Threat'

If there is one thing that will turn the media and pundits against you at the drop of the dime it's Covid heresy. Prominent figures on social media sites have been de-platformed and smeared by media outlets for daring to counter the mainstream narrative. And government officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NIH head Francis Collins have even joined in, conspiring to have a "quick and devastating published take down" of the Great Barrington Declaration authors.

But the latest Public Enemy No. 1 is Joe Rogan, largely due to his recent viral interview with Dr. Robert Malone, who had just been banned from Twitter. Multiple fact-checkers immediately jumped on the interview and YouTube pulled it from its platform. Now, 270 medical professionals, scientists and professors are demanding Spotify take action and "implement a misinformation policy."

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," the group wrote in an open letter.

The signers took particular issue with the ways Rogan has spoken about vaccination in the young, how he's characterized mRNA vaccines, his use of and promotion of Ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment, which they note is "contrary to FDA warnings," as well as advancing other "unsubstantiated conspiracy theories." Additionally, they targeted episode #1757 of Rogan's podcast with Malone, whom the professionals argue used the platform to "further promote numerous baseless claims."

"This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform," they concluded. "We, the undersigned doctors, nurses, scientists, and educators thus call on Spotify to immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform."