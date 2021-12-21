Francis Collins Doubles Down on Calling Harvard, Stanford, Oxford Epidemiologists 'Fringe'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Francis Collins Doubles Down on Calling Harvard, Stanford, Oxford Epidemiologists 'Fringe'

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins stood by his email referring to the authors of The Great Barrington Declaration as “fringe epidemiologists,” despite credentials from Oxford, Harvard, and Stanford.

The Oct. 4, 2020 declaration called for Focused Protection instead of lockdown policies, which the authors argued lead to “devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

“The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk,” the wrote. “Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19.”

In an email to Dr. Anthony Fauci and others at NIH, Collins said “there needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises.”

He noted that the declaration is “getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” Bret Baier asked him about that email and if he stood by it.

Not only did he double down on calling the authors "fringe epidemiologists who really did not have the credentials to be making such a grand sweeping statement," he said "hundreds of thousands of people would have died if we followed that strategy."

Stanford University Medical School professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the declaration's authors, responded to Collins's interview.

Bhattacharya concluded that the interview with Baier "marks a sad end to an illustrious career" and that Fauci should retire with him. "They have done enough damage." 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden Coughs His Way Through Speech About New Wuhan Coronavirus Tactics
Katie Pavlich
Liking a Facebook Post Could Get Service Members Punished Under Pentagon 'Extremism' Policy
Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's Why We Have NFL Games Being Played on Tuesday
Matt Vespa
After Doctors Were Fired Over Vaccine Mandates, Biden Tries to Save Face
Katie Pavlich

Omicron Is Now the Dominant Variant in US...Here's How Many People Have Died from It
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

After Psaki Said No to Mailing at Home Tests, It's Happening
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular