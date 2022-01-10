NYC Mayor Defends Picking Brother for NYPD Job...Because of 'White Supremacy' Threat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday defended his decision to name his brother, former NYPD police officer Bernard Adams, as a deputy NYPD commissioner.

Though he acknowledged a city ethics panel will “make the determination” on whether there’s a conflict of interest over bringing on his brother for the job, Adams argued it’s necessary given the threat he faces from “white supremacy.”

“Let me be clear on this: My brother is qualified for the position. Number one, he will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me at a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“I have to take my security in a very serious way,” the mayor added.

During a press conference on Sunday, Adams went into more detail about why he chose his brother.

“Protection is personal. You have an increase of anarchists in this city, country. We have a serious problem with white supremacy. And when you talk about this type of security that I want, it’s extremely unique. I don’t want to be away from my public,” he said.

“I trust my brother. My brother understands me,” he continued. “And if I have to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hands of a person that I trust deeply, because that is a very personal process of your security.”

Adams’ brother, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, was recently listed as a deputy commissioner on the NYPD roster, according to internal documents obtained by The Post on Friday. Bernard Adams — currently assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he’s worked since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile — confirmed to The Post that he is set to oversee governmental affairs, in a civilian position that typically comes with a salary of around $242,000. (NY Post)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirms reports that he has appointed his brother, a retired police officer, as deputy NYPD commissioner.



“My brother is qualified … In a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes, I have to take my security in a very serious way.” pic.twitter.com/0WKjrNTx37 — The Recount (@therecount) January 9, 2022

Remember when Eric Adams was going to be a saner voice? That was 8 long days ago. https://t.co/HZtqNd42Wb — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 10, 2022

"Personal security, my life, my life, I want in the hands of my brother...He knows his brother. He's going to keep his brother safe." -- Adams, when asked if, in this city of 9 mil, there is no one as qualified, and unburdened by the appearance of nepotism. — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) January 9, 2022

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated in the headline that Bernard Adams was chosen as NYPD commissioner. Townhall regrets the error.