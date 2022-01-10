Ethics

NYC Mayor Defends Picking Brother for NYPD Job...Because of 'White Supremacy' Threat

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday defended his decision to name his brother, former NYPD police officer Bernard Adams, as a deputy NYPD commissioner. 

Though he acknowledged a city ethics panel will “make the determination” on whether there’s a conflict of interest over bringing on his brother for the job, Adams argued it’s necessary given the threat he faces from “white supremacy.”

“Let me be clear on this: My brother is qualified for the position. Number one, he will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me at a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes,”  he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” 

“I have to take my security in a very serious way,” the mayor added.

During a press conference on Sunday, Adams went into more detail about why he chose his brother.

“Protection is personal. You have an increase of anarchists in this city, country. We have a serious problem with white supremacy. And when you talk about this type of security that I want, it’s extremely unique. I don’t want to be away from my public,” he said.

“I trust my brother. My brother understands me,” he continued. “And if I have to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hands of a person that I trust deeply, because that is a very personal process of your security.”

Adams’ brother, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, was recently listed as a deputy commissioner on the NYPD roster, according to internal documents obtained by The Post on Friday. 

Bernard Adams — currently assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he’s worked since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile — confirmed to The Post that he is set to oversee governmental affairs, in a civilian position that typically comes with a salary of around $242,000. (NY Post)

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated in the headline that Bernard Adams was chosen as NYPD commissioner. Townhall regrets the error.

