Navy SEALs Who Sued Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate See Win in Court

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 04, 2022 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Navy SEALs Who Sued Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate See Win in Court

Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

A federal judge on Monday barred the Defense Department from punishing a group of Navy SEALS who sought a religious exemption to the federal vaccine mandate.

Responding to a lawsuit filed by First Liberty on behalf of the 35 special forces service members, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who pointed out that the Navy had not granted any religious exemptions, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the department from enforcing the mandate.  

"The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,” O’Connor wrote in the decision. “The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms.”

“There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment," he continued. "There is no military exclusion from our Constitution."

First Liberty General Counsel Mike Berry said the organization was “pleased” with the ruling.

"Forcing a service member to choose between their faith and serving their country is abhorrent to the Constitution and America’s values," he said. "Punishing SEALs for simply asking for a religious accommodation is purely vindictive and punitive. We’re pleased that the court has acted to protect our brave warriors before more damage is done to our national security."

The SEALs, who presently serve at various classified and confidential locations, collectively have more than 350 years of military service, and more than 100 combat deployments.  When they inquired about seeking religious accommodation for the vaccine, the Navy informed many of the plaintiffs that they could face court-martial or involuntary separation if they don’t receive the vaccine.  Each of their religious accommodation denials appear to be identical, suggesting the Navy is not taking their requests seriously.  The Navy also warned some of the plaintiffs that if they sought a religious exemption, the Navy would confiscate their Special Warfare devices—such as the famous SEAL “Trident”—that they proudly wear on their uniforms. (First Liberty)

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said they are “aware of the injunction and are reviewing it.” 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Latest Effort to Pressure Joe Manchin on Biden Bill Will Fail for a Very Simple Reason
Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Fired Upon From Mexico While Arresting Illegal Border Crosser
Julio Rosas
After Firing Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers, Rhode Island Allows 'Insane' Policy Amid Staffing Shortages
Leah Barkoukis

Tennessee College Offers Professors $3K Stipends to Teach Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Landon Mion
So-Called Moderate Dem. Conor Lamb Favors Abolishing Filibuster Now That He's Running for Senate
Rebecca Downs
Ron DeSantis Responds to Critics at Press Conference Announcing Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular