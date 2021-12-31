children

Fauci Finally Admits Something About Covid-19 Others Have Been Censored for Saying

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fauci Finally Admits Something About Covid-19 Others Have Been Censored for Saying

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci finally acknowledged an important point about Covid-19 case numbers in hospitalized children.

During a segment with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Wednesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that since every child is tested for Covid-19 when they go to the hospital for any reason, they get counted as being there “with Covid" if positive. 

This helps explain why there’s been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among children. 

“First of all, quantitatively, you’re having so many more people, including children, who are getting infected. And even though hospitalization among children is much, much lower on a percentage basis than hospitalizations for adults, particularly elderly individuals, when you have such a large volume of infections among children, even with a low level of rate of infection, you’re going to still see a lot more children who get hospitalized," he said. 

“But the other important thing is that if you look at the children who are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid as opposed to because of Covid,” Fauci continued, emphasis added. “And what we mean by that — if a child goes in the hospital, they automatically get tested for Covid. And they get counted as a Covid-hospitalized individual. When in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that. So, it’s over-counting the number of children who are, quote, ‘hospitalized with Covid,’ as opposed to because of Covid.”

Many pointed out that people were banned from social media channels for making this exact point, which is happening not just for children but adults, too. 

"Fauci acknowledges what others were censored for saying: Many children enter hospitals for reasons unrelated to Covid like broken bones but are registered as Covid hospitalizations simply because they got a + PCR test, thereby inflating the numbers," said The Grayzone's editor Max Blumenthal. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Cook Political Report Is Out With New Ratings. Here's Which Party Is Projected to Take Control of the House.
Leah Barkoukis
Some of the Headlines About AOC Being in Florida Are As Ridiculous As You’d Expect
Rebecca Downs
Texas Professor: 'Madden NFL' Video Games 'Dehumanized' Black Athletes, Helped Create 'Plantation Cosplay'
Landon Mion
Come and Take It: Canadians Aren't Complying with New Gun Law
Matt Vespa
Pro-Abortion Men Finally Take Some Responsibility
Katie Pavlich
Sorry Liberals, Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Not Currently on Vacation Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular