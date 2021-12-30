Why Was Biden Not Following the Science During Recent Walk on Beach?

Back in the spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally came around to acknowledging the risk of catching Covid-19 if you're outdoors is low, particularly if you're just with members of your own family or going for a walk in the park.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said much the same. "The risk when you're outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it’s even lower."
So why, then, was President Biden wearing a mask during a recent walk on Rehoboth Beach with the first lady and their new pup? The president is triple vaccinated, his wife is vaccinated, and there are no other people anywhere near them, except for Secret Service agents, who are at a distance.
Why is Joe Biden wearing a mask outside at the beach?— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 30, 2021
What kind of “science” mandates such lunacy? https://t.co/MAERsQEvZa
Vaccinated and boosted Joe Biden is wearing a mask outside, on the beach, alone with his wife.— John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 29, 2021
Mask theater is so absurd. https://t.co/tlKtyLwa0p
A year after he promised to “shut down the virus,” Joe Biden is pointlessly wearing a mask outside while walking with his wife.— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) December 28, 2021
He has completely failed. https://t.co/wZr3ioVvlG
Others pointed out that he didn't see the need to wear one last month in a crowded bookstore that required their use.
Mask up on a beach by yourself, But not in a small crowded book store on Nantucket— C Rutherford (@CRuther02452942) December 29, 2021
WATCH: Despite a large sign on the door stating "required face covering," Biden shops maskless during his Nantucket vacation pic.twitter.com/zpmWcq7log— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021