Why Was Biden Not Following the Science During Recent Walk on Beach?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Back in the spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally came around to acknowledging the risk of catching Covid-19 if you're outdoors is low, particularly if you're just with members of your own family or going for a walk in the park.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said much the same. "The risk when you're outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it’s even lower." 

So why, then, was President Biden wearing a mask during a recent walk on Rehoboth Beach with the first lady and their new pup? The president is triple vaccinated, his wife is vaccinated, and there are no other people anywhere near them, except for Secret Service agents, who are at a distance. 

Others pointed out that he didn't see the need to wear one last month in a crowded bookstore that required their use. 

