Why Was Biden Not Following the Science During Recent Walk on Beach?

Back in the spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally came around to acknowledging the risk of catching Covid-19 if you're outdoors is low, particularly if you're just with members of your own family or going for a walk in the park.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said much the same. "The risk when you're outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it’s even lower."