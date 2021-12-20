Democracy

Manchin Critics Claim He's Destroying Democracy with 'No' Vote on BBB

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Critics accused Sen. Joe Manchin of destroying democracy after the West Virginia Democrat announced on “Fox News Sunday” that he could not vote for President Biden’s “mammoth” Build Back Better agenda.

"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," he told Fox News’s Bret Baier. "This is a no on this legislation."

Manchin said in a statement he would never be able to explain the vote to his constituents. 

“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation."

The news enraged the White House and led a number of critics to accuse the senator of destroying democracy. 

