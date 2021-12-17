In Defending Vaccine Mandates, De Blasio Says 'We’ve Got to Go Farther'

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio argued on CNN that people need to be pushed harder to get the jab.

Defending vaccine mandates, the Democrat noted that “human beings are pretty predictable” and will ultimately “make the practical decision overwhelmingly” when their jobs are on the line or their freedom to enjoy life is curtailed. “They’ll go get vaccinated.”

But that’s not enough for de Blasio, who argued more needs to be done.

“We aren’t pushing hard enough, we’ve got to go farther,” he said.

.@NYCMayor De Blasio defends vax mandates: “Human beings are pretty predictable. If you say, ‘Your paycheck depends on it, or your ability to enjoy life, and go do the things you want to do,’ people will make the practical decision … but we’re not pushing hard enough" pic.twitter.com/ufYk2NAipg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2021

As Grabien Media's Tom Elliott noted, the mayor may as well have argued, "A gun to the head works."

Shorter De Blasio: A gun to the head works https://t.co/zcTMewC4i2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2021

New York City, which already has some of the strictest Covid measures in the country, will be ramping up efforts as cases spike, de Blasio said Thursday.

Mayor de Blasio said Thursday that the city will work to distribute half a million rapid at-home coronavirus tests, as an intense case surge gripped the five boroughs and long lines grew outside testing sites. The mayor, who continued to stress the value of vaccinations and booster shots, laid out a six-point plan to battle the swift spread of the heavily mutated omicron strain. […]The mayor promised that in addition to the at-home tests, the city would ensure more mobile testing sites and expanded hours at existing brick-and-mortar locations. “Getting tested is absolutely crucial,” the mayor said. He also said the city would increase its enforcement efforts on health guidelines — masks are now mandated in indoor businesses statewide, with exceptions for places with proof-of-vaccinations measures — and embark upon a booster-shoot media push. (NY Daily News)

“It is clear that the omicron variant is here in New York City in full force,” de Blasio said. “We need to stop this variant. This variant moves fast. We need to move faster.”