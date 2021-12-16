election integrity

Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Election Legislation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Biden made some eyebrow-raising remarks about voting rights during a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday.

While speaking about his administration’s agenda, Biden blasted Republican opposition to voting rights legislation.

“The right to vote is under unrelenting assault by Republican governors, attorney generals, secretaries of state, state legislators. They're following my predecessor deep into the abyss,” Biden told donors and party officials at a holiday fundraiser.

“The struggle is no longer just who gets to vote or make it easy for eligible people to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote - whether your vote counts at all,” he continued.

"It's a sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion," the president added. "It's un-American, it's undemocratic, it's unpatriotic and sadly, it is not unprecedented."

But one line in his remarks raised eyebrows on social media.

This isn't the first time Biden has made literally the exact same comment, either.

