NYT Excoriated for Claim About Why Omarova Withdrew Nomination

The New York Times was criticized over its report on Saule Omarova, President Biden’s controversial nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, who backed out on Tuesday.

Rather than acknowledging Omarova’s radical positions, like advocating for “effectively end[ing] banking as we know it,” or her refusal to turn over her thesis on Marxism, the Times instead blamed her critics for “painting” her as a communist because she was born in the Soviet Union.

"Saule Omarova, a Cornell Law professor whom President Biden picked for a key banking regulator job, is withdrawing from consideration for the post," the Times said in a tweet. "Bank lobbyists and Republicans painted her as a communist because she was born in the Soviet Union."

Atrocious tweet, @nytimes. She was blocked because of her publicly held, outwardly radical views. Do better https://t.co/ewJj0DzsG0 — Tristin Rice (@tristin_rice) December 8, 2021

Also that she espoused views that would’ve fit back in the USSR. (I mean, I was born there, but pretty sure if I ever have a confirmation hearing, nobody will say I’m a commie.) https://t.co/eBjcFkFtTy — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) December 8, 2021

Maybe she was painted as a communist because she is alum of Moscow State University and wrote a thesis on Marxism she refused to turn over. https://t.co/GdD6kydhg5 — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) December 8, 2021

I think it had less to do with her birth place and more to do with the fact she published a paper in October arguing private bank accounts should be replaced with "FedAccounts" that the government can add or subtract money from at will to achieve political ends. https://t.co/Qdd5UgaLNg pic.twitter.com/4QTowO8kpC — Zach Weissmueller (@TheAbridgedZach) December 8, 2021

Omarova is accurately painted as a communist because she’s literally a communist, irrespective of where she was born, you pathetic, lying propagandists. Absolute enemy of the people. https://t.co/NXjYVUVrFW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 8, 2021

Pretty standard stuff for The NY Times these days. Gaslight and frame around "racist Republicans say.." then 11 graphs in, bury the truth so the story can still be labeled technically accurate . https://t.co/J2PxcQ3aIr pic.twitter.com/At9oGjVP1S — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2021

Why would these degenerates even attempt a lie like this when everyone can watch the videos? https://t.co/OGxvrgy8IH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 8, 2021

No, she is a communist. Many people who were born into communism reject it because they know how brutal it is to live under it. She likes living under it because she is a communist. Stop lying, @nytimes. https://t.co/WxQEUHTipx — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 8, 2021

This report claims lobbyists shared "a Wall Street Journal editorial suggesting that Ms. Omarova’s Soviet childhood meant that she could not be trusted."



Here's the line from the op-ed they are referring to (notice how it doesn't say that and that she's an *adult*): https://t.co/fv8wpexOKy pic.twitter.com/p7IFxon6vq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 8, 2021

In October, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey argued he's never "seen a more radical choice for any regulatory spot in our federal government."