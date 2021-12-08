The New York Times

NYT Excoriated for Claim About Why Omarova Withdrew Nomination

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The New York Times was criticized over its report on Saule Omarova, President Biden’s controversial nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, who backed out on Tuesday.

Rather than acknowledging Omarova’s radical positions, like advocating for “effectively end[ing] banking as we know it,” or her refusal to turn over her thesis on Marxism, the Times instead blamed her critics for “painting” her as a communist because she was born in the Soviet Union.

"Saule Omarova, a Cornell Law professor whom President Biden picked for a key banking regulator job, is withdrawing from consideration for the post," the Times said in a tweet. "Bank lobbyists and Republicans painted her as a communist because she was born in the Soviet Union." 

In October, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey argued he's never "seen a more radical choice for any regulatory spot in our federal government."

