Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fox Square Christmas Tree on Fire

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 8:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting the Christmas tree in Fox Square on fire early Wednesday morning.

A majority of the tree, decorated with red, white, and blue ornaments, was destroyed and three other trees nearby were also damaged.

According to Fox News, the 50-foot tree had 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights.

Fox News security spotted the suspect, later identified as Craig Tamanaha, climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown. 

NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. 

Tamanaha, 49, was said to be homeless with a last known address in Brooklyn. (Fox News)

The News Corporation building is home to Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

