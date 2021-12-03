House Republicans
Here Are the 80 House Republicans Who Voted to Fund a 'Creepy' Federal Vaccine Database

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 03, 2021 2:15 PM
A shocking number of House Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday to pass a bill that would fund a federal vaccination database and give more power to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health Department to share information with the federal government.

H.R. 550, known as the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, allocates $400 million to fund "immunization system data modernization and expansion." The bill's text describes the system as "a confidential, population-based, computerized database that records immunization doses administered by any health care provider to persons within the geographic area covered by that database."

In total, 80 Republicans voted for H.R. 550, including four who co-sponsored the legislation: Reps. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), James Baird (R-IN), David McKinley (R-WV), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

According to Rep. Mary Miller, who voted "no," the bill will only make it easier for the federal government to target unvaccinated Americans.

"These systems are designed to allow for the sharing of crucial information and maintenance of records. Do we really trust the government to protect our medical records?" the Illinois Republican told Breitbart. "The bill's author even bragged in her press release that these systems will help the government remind patients when they are due for a recommended vaccine and identify areas with low vaccination rates to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines. This was clearly a legislative tool to enforce vaccine mandates and force their Orwellian rules onto those who do not comply."

Fox News's Tucker Carlson also sounded the alarm about the bill. 

The Republicans who voted for the bill are below

