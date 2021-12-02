House Dem: America Isn't a Democracy Without Abortion

On Wednesday, as the Supreme Court heard Dobbs v. Jackson regarding a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, a number of House Democrats showed up in front of the high court to protest.

Among those speaking out was New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, who on Twitter called it “a sad day for our nation with Roe v. Wade in jeopardy once again.”

This is a sad day for our nation with Roe v. Wade in jeopardy once again.



I am at #SCOTUS standing up and speaking out for what I have been fighting for my entire career: a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/OdgINGIy9t — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) December 1, 2021

I am still mad as hell. We all should be. https://t.co/HSwIpQkzVe — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) December 1, 2021

When Fox News caught up with the Democrat, she argued America isn't a democracy without abortion.

"We're not even in a democracy if women can't make decisions about their own bodies," she said.

"We are speaking out against any efforts to roll back Roe v. Wade," Maloney added.

Meanwhile, pro-life proponents have been encouraged by the court taking up the case, with former Vice President Mike Pence saying "we may well be on the verge of an era when the Supreme Court sends Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs."

"There is hope on the horizon that the days of Roe v. Wade are coming to an end," he added.

Republicans made similar calls for the Supreme Court to modernize the law.

There is nothing more fundamental and sacred in our Constitution than the right to life.



At 15 weeks, babies have developed hearts and pump 26 quarts of blood per day.



Please join me in praying for SCOTUS to uphold pre-viability abortion restrictions. #ProLife #ModernizeOurLaw pic.twitter.com/LdQzVYNlbZ — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) December 1, 2021