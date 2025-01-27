Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors

The Justice Department under President Donald Trump has launched an investigation into prosecutors who handled the criminal cases against defendants convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Advertisement

Multiple sources told CNN they had seen an internal memo indicating the president’s intention to investigate those involved in the prosecution efforts against the Jan. 6 defendants.

Ed Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, has launched an investigation into prosecutors who brought obstruction charges under US Code 1512(c) against some rioters that were ultimately tossed because of a Supreme Court decision last summer. Referring to the effort as a “special project,” Martin wrote in the memo issued Monday that the attorneys should hand over “all information you have related to the use of 1512 charges, including all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information” to two of the office’s long-term prosecutors who must submit a report on the probe by Friday.

On his first day in office, Trump issued pardons to about 1,500 of those convicted of offenses related to the riot. The move sparked a major league meltdown on the left.

Trump also issued an executive order on Jan. 20 to address the weaponization of government under the Biden administration. The order is aimed at promoting accountability for the former president’s use of the federal government to target Americans based on their politics.

The order alleges that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies were used to conduct politically motivated prosecutions, investigations, and other efforts against Americans. This includes parents who spoke out at school board meetings about inappropriate material being presented to their children in the classroom and critics of the former administration’s policies.

Another example given in the order is the Justice Department’s treatment of the J6 defendants while dropping cases against those who engaged in violence during the George Floyd riots.

These are only a few examples of how the Biden administration used the force of government against American citizens. It also pressured social media companies to suppress content that went against the Democrats’ narratives on issues like the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: FIRE President and CEO @glukianoff's Opening Remarks to the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Tuesday, February 6, 2023



Chairman Jordan, Ranking Member Plaskett, and distinguished members of the select subcommittee: Good morning.



My… pic.twitter.com/P5NLo1SZM9 — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

The order lays out a policy to identify and address these instances of misconduct, ordering the Attorney General to investigate each of the agencies to uncover how they were used under Biden’s watch.

Folks on the left criticized the order, slamming Trump for giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine.

It appears the shoe is now on the other foot. The Democrats used the government as a weapon against President Trump and his supporters with impunity over the past four years. If CNN’s report is accurate, then those involved in the effort might find themselves under scrutiny.

It is clear that most of those caught up in the prosecutorial efforts were clearly being railroaded by a justice system that was motivated by political concerns, which should never happen under any administration, whether it is Democrat or Republican.