Dan Crenshaw Had the Best Reaction to Abrams' Announcement She's Running for Governor

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Dan Crenshaw Had the Best Reaction to Abrams' Announcement She's Running for Governor

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had the best reaction to Stacey Abrams announcing Wednesday night that she is running for governor of Georgia in 2022.

“Opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by ZIP code, background or access to power,” Abrams said on Twitter along with a video about her decision. 

Crenshaw responded to her tweet, “Wait I thought you said you were already the Governor.” 

Since losing to Gov. Brian Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes, Abrams spent years arguing she won because voters were disenfranchised. 

“I cannot say that everybody who tried to cast a ballot would’ve voted for me, but if you look at the totality of the information, it is sufficient to demonstrate that so many people were disenfranchised and disengaged by the very act of the person who won the election that I feel comfortable now saying, ‘I won,’” she told The New York Times Magazine in 2019.

And as Rebecca pointed out in October, her old campaign website was still even up.

Others, like failed gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, also recently repeated that "big lie" that the election was stolen from her.

"She would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election," McAuliffe said while campaigning with Abrams. "That's what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Chris Cuomo Whines That 'It Hurts' Getting Suspended by CNN
Spencer Brown
Report: Border Sector Encountered Multiple Illegal Immigrants from Middle East Last Week
VIP
Guy Benson
House Dem: America Isn't a Democracy Without Abortion
Leah Barkoukis
African Reporter Presses Fauci: What Justifies Travel Ban on Countries With No Cases of Omicron?
Leah Barkoukis
With Omicron Variant, Biden Plans to Extend This Predictable COVID Mandate Until Mid-March
Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris is Losing Yet Another Huge Top Staffer
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular