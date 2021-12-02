Dan Crenshaw Had the Best Reaction to Abrams' Announcement She's Running for Governor

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had the best reaction to Stacey Abrams announcing Wednesday night that she is running for governor of Georgia in 2022.

“Opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by ZIP code, background or access to power,” Abrams said on Twitter along with a video about her decision.

Crenshaw responded to her tweet, “Wait I thought you said you were already the Governor.”

Wait I thought you said you were already the Governor https://t.co/G5AEb3hRUU — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 1, 2021

Since losing to Gov. Brian Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes, Abrams spent years arguing she won because voters were disenfranchised.

“I cannot say that everybody who tried to cast a ballot would’ve voted for me, but if you look at the totality of the information, it is sufficient to demonstrate that so many people were disenfranchised and disengaged by the very act of the person who won the election that I feel comfortable now saying, ‘I won,’” she told The New York Times Magazine in 2019.

And as Rebecca pointed out in October, her old campaign website was still even up.

.@staceyabrams site for 2018 run for governor is still up. It appears to list her as “GOVERNOR.” On desktop & mobile. My thinking is that it’s another way to say “Stacey for Governor.” But still, not a good look for someone spreading her own ‘Big Lie.’ H/T: @Tyler2ONeil pic.twitter.com/qFnKEMVgbQ — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 24, 2021

Others, like failed gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, also recently repeated that "big lie" that the election was stolen from her.

"She would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election," McAuliffe said while campaigning with Abrams. "That's what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away."