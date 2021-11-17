GOP Senators United in Formal Challenge to Biden's Vaccine Mandate on Private Employers

All 50 Republican senators officially took on President Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate on private employers Wednesday, filing a formal challenge under the Congressional Review Act.

"Republicans are united against President Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses, but this federal overreach is not a partisan issue, and the consequences of this mandate are affecting Americans in all 50 states," said Sen. Mike Braun, ranking member of the HELP Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety, who is leading his colleagues in the fight.

The CRA is the "official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule," according to a press release from the Indiana Republican, and is guaranteed a vote, which could happen as soon as December.

Braun later told Fox News the mandate is an "unconstitutional invasion of what should be a personal medical decision for every American and an affront to the rights of 80 million American workers."

All it would take for the disapproval resolution to pass in the Senate is one Democrat to join Republicans.

The same bill has been introduced in the House.