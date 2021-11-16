Biden Attempts to Take a Shot at Sarah Palin But Fails Miserably

During a signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill on Monday, President Biden praised the governors across America he worked with as vice president in the Obama administration—“save one.”

He then took a potshot at former Gov. Sarah Palin without naming her, explaining, the one who "can see Alaska from her porch.”

Biden got the “Saturday Night Live” joke completely wrong, given that he should’ve said Russia, not Alaska. Palin lives in Alaska so obviously she can see Alaska from her porch. But as National Review points out, what makes this “joke” even worse is that he was confusing a skit with real life since he was the one debating her as VP when she said there are some parts of Russia that can be seen from Alaska on a clear day. That is true—you can see the country from Little Diomede Island.

But here’s the thing: in the 2008 vice presidential debate, Palin was debating Joe Biden. He was right there on stage. She was talking to him. Yet, he has somehow gotten his own reality confused with a TV skit about a debate he was in. (NR)

So in Biden’s failed attempt at a dunk he managed to botch something that Tina Fey, not Sarah Palin, said. https://t.co/SksNpnuqs0 — Jerry Christmas ?????? (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2021

Palin, an Alaska resident, could see Alaska from her porch, correct. https://t.co/klWKWFL0Fo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 15, 2021

President Biden says that during the Obama administration he worked with almost every governor, except for one who "can see Alaska from her porch."



(That would be former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin...but it was Tina Fey on SNL and not Palin who said 'I can see Russia from my house') — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 15, 2021