Beto Announces He's Taking on Greg Abbott in Texas Gubernatorial Race

Former Texas representative and failed presidential candidate Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke announced Monday he is running for governor, ending months of speculation.

“Im running for governor and I want to tell you why,” O’Rourke said in a video statement.

The first issue he addressed in the message was the grid failure that happened in February 2021 after severe winter storms in the area.

Those who suffered power loss, pipe freezes, and frigid temperatures were “abandoned by those who are elected to serve and look out for them,” O'Rourke argued, adding that they have “stopped listening to … and trusting the people of Texas, so they’re not focused on the things we really want them to do.”

Instead, he said Republicans are focused on “extremist policies” like abortion and permitless carry.

“Together we can get back to being big again,” he continued.

The last thing Texas needs is O’Rourke running it, Abbott’s campaign said, noting that he’d bring President Biden’s “radical liberal agenda” to the state.

"The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer,” Abbott campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement.

Thank you for doing this.



-Republicans everywhere. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2021

Voters will likely reject Beto 3.0, the Republican Governors Association said, highlighting some of his past positions:

“Texas voters have already rejected Beto O’Rourke for statewide office, and they'll do so again now that they know just how radical he really is,” said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “Beto 2.0 vowed to confiscate the firearms of law-abiding citizens, pledged to tear down physical barriers along the border, and supported regulations that would kill over a million jobs across the state and raise taxes and the cost of living on families and small businesses. There's no telling how far Beto 3.0 will go in his vain attempt to stay relevant after running out of promotions to chase in Washington.”