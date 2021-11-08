Florida

Ron DeSantis Has An Announcement About His Reelection Campaign

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announced his plans to run for reelection on Monday, days after the Democratic Governors Association said it does not intend to give financial support to Florida Democrats looking to take on the Republican governor. 

DeSantis, who filed paperwork to run for a second term in 2022 on Friday, said during a press conference on Monday that a more formal kickoff to his reelection campaign will take place after the special session. 

He told Fox News in a statement that he’s “delivered on all fronts” during his first term and he’s “only just begun to fight.”

“Florida’s economy is strong, we’ve boosted teacher pay, made historic investments in Everglades restoration and water quality, signed strong election integrity legislation, provided unparalleled support for law enforcement and appointed strong constitutionalists to our state courts,” he said.

"I also protected individual Floridians and small businesses by keeping Florida open and stood up for students and parents by ensuring schools provided in-person instruction and by championing the rights of parents," he continued. "We’ve also taken on Big Tech censorship, banned sanctuary cities, ensured that municipalities cannot defund law enforcement and stood up to the Biden regime."

  
  
