By the Way, Ciattarelli Hasn't Conceded Yet

The Associated Press on Wednesday called the New Jersey gubernatorial race for Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli by a narrow margin. But as of Thursday afternoon, the GOP candidate has yet to concede.

Ciattarelli spokeswoman Stami Williams called the AP’s decision to declare Murphy the winner “irresponsible.”

“With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted,” she said on Twitter.

Williams also said in a statement that the campaign is “focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system."

Ciattarelli campaign manager Eric Arpert also said Murphy's victory speech on Wednesday was "premature."

Speaking on NJ PBS, Ciattarelli campaign manager Eric Arpert called Murphy's victory speech "premature" because "these numbers are fluctuating."



In the same interview, Arpert said based on the final result, the campaign would evaluate whether they will pursue a recount.

According to NorthJersey.com, mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2 and arrive by Nov. 8 will be counted.

Update: The campaign sent out a fundraising email on Thursday declaring the "race is far from over."

“Our team is making sure every legal vote is counted and the will of the people is heard loud and clear,” the email states. “To make our path to victory as smooth as possible, we rely on assistance from grassroots supporters, like yourself, to help us get there.”