Army Doc Had to Ground 3 Pilots Over 'Vax Injuries' in One Morning, But What Happened Next Is Worse

During a panel discussion hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson on vaccine mandates and vaccine injuries, Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, a brigade surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade in Ft. Rucker, Alabama, shared details about not only what she saw happen to some pilots after taking the vaccine, but how she was treated after speaking up about it.

“With respect to aviation safety, risk communication is critical,” she said. “I saw five patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and were worked up to rule out myocarditis.

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination,” she continued. “After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told I would not be seeing acute patients anymore -- just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.”

NOW - U.S. Army Brigade Surgeon says "in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries" at a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.pic.twitter.com/jLlGwePPdQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 2, 2021

In remarks before the medical experts, doctors, and those who suffered an adverse event after vaccination who were at the panel discussion, Johnson said the heads of Big Pharma companies and government agencies were invited but “none of them showed up.”

Other topics discussed on Tuesday include the impact of vaccine mandates on the U.S. workforce and economy, health care freedom, the important of early treatment options for Covid-19, natural immunity, and more.

How effective are the COVID shots? @SenRonJohnson is discussing the issue with medical experts right now in DC. pic.twitter.com/9uHaVY5SaJ — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) November 2, 2021

Senator Ron Johnson encourages everyone share this video of this hearing with every single American. He says its the TRUTH that is being censored from everyone by the CDC and FDA hindering anyone's ability to make an informed decision on the Vax. https://t.co/y4anezsKvR pic.twitter.com/8EFNAR4kr0 — McCullough For Director NIH (@I7Bomb) November 2, 2021

The roundtable discussion begins around the 30:25 mark:



