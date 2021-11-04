covid vaccine

Army Doc Had to Ground 3 Pilots Over 'Vax Injuries' in One Morning, But What Happened Next Is Worse

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 8:05 AM
During a panel discussion hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson on vaccine mandates and vaccine injuries, Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, a brigade surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade in Ft. Rucker, Alabama, shared details about not only what she saw happen to some pilots after taking the vaccine, but how she was treated after speaking up about it. 

“With respect to aviation safety, risk communication is critical,” she said. “I saw five patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and were worked up to rule out myocarditis.

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination,” she continued. “After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told I would not be seeing acute patients anymore -- just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.” 

In remarks before the medical experts, doctors, and those who suffered an adverse event after vaccination who were at the panel discussion, Johnson said the heads of Big Pharma companies and government agencies were invited but “none of them showed up.”

Other topics discussed on Tuesday include the impact of vaccine mandates on the U.S. workforce and economy, health care freedom, the important of early treatment options for Covid-19, natural immunity, and more.

The roundtable discussion begins around the 30:25 mark:


Most Popular