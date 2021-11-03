Why One Analyst Believes NJ's Results Are 'More Alarming' Than Virginia's

The New Jersey gubernatorial race is neck and neck, and while Gov. Phil Murphy may come out on top after the remaining precincts are counted, the close results are more "alarming" than Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia, explains one analyst.

On Twitter, McClatchy national political correspondent Dave Catanese said both candidates in the Virginia gubernatorial race were widely known and the “race was engaged.”

In New Jersey, however, Ciattarelli, despite serving in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2011 to 2018, “was largely unknown.”

“People just walked in and voted R,” he said.

Others explained more of what contributed to Ciattarelli's success.

The Republican candidate used a quote from Murphy during a 2019 speech at Rowan University in campaign ads, when he declared, "If taxes are your issue, then New Jersey’s probably not your state." Murphy, however, claims the quote was taken out of context and said he was referring to businesses, not families, but still, high property tax is a huge issue for voters in the state. According to NJ.com, since the Democrat took office the average bill has gone up about 4 percent.

Ciattarelli said Wednesday morning that regardless of the race's outcome, a big message was sent in New Jersey and beyond.

”The great news, guys, is we have sent the message to the people of New Jersey,” he declared. “And although it was not my intention, we have sent the message to the entire country.”